Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 212.61 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.