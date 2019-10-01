Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Comparison side by side

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|7.62M
|-4.17
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|50
|-0.36
|54.29M
|-6.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|76,969,696.97%
|0%
|0%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|108,950,431.47%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $77, which is potential 79.99% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance.
Summary
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
