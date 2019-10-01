Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Comparison side by side

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 50 -0.36 54.29M -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 76,969,696.97% 0% 0% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 108,950,431.47% -45.4% -39.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $77, which is potential 79.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.