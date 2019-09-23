Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Contrasting side by side

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.