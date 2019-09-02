Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.51
|N/A
|-1.85
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-319.2%
|-106.8%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.48%
|-12.94%
|-32.32%
|-7.5%
|-79.44%
|-17.04%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
