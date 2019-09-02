Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -1.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.