Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|13.42
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
