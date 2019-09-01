Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 13.42 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.