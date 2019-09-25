Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.14%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Ophthotech Corporation beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.