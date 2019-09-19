Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.2% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.