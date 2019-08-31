Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Applied Therapeutics Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Applied Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.51
|2.39
|2.83
The rivals have a potential upside of 141.32%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Dividends
Applied Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
