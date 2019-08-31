Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Applied Therapeutics Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Applied Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The rivals have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.