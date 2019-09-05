Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparing side by side

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|25
|24.78
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
Analyst Recommendations
Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $39 consensus price target and a 127.54% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
