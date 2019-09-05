Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparing side by side

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 24.78 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $39 consensus price target and a 127.54% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.