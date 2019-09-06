Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) Comparing side by side

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.