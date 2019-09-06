Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) Comparing side by side

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
