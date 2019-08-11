Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.06% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Immuron Limited.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.