Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparison side by side

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.