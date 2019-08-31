Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparison side by side

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.
