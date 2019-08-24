Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Comparing side by side

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.31 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Analyst Ratings

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 3.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.