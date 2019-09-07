Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|22
|58.16
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Analyst Recommendations
Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Arvinas Inc. has an average target price of $31.5, with potential upside of 31.85%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
