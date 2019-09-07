Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 58.16 N/A -5.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arvinas Inc. has an average target price of $31.5, with potential upside of 31.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.