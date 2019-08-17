Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 12 0.88 N/A -0.66 0.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 41 0.00 N/A 2.00 21.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.1% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0.00% 19.9% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 1 3 0 2.75 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.58% and an $12.25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 65.1% and 20.2% respectively. 7.6% are Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.04% are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 5.37% -1.67% -18.42% -42.21% -73.6% -35.13% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited -4.29% 3.02% -2.72% 14.04% 3.75% 15.5%

For the past year Applied Optoelectronics Inc. had bearish trend while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited beats Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.