Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 13 0.77 N/A -0.03 0.00 Power Integrations Inc. 70 5.77 N/A 1.78 40.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Power Integrations Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 2.6% Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.99 beta indicates that Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Power Integrations Inc. has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Power Integrations Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Power Integrations Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Power Integrations Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.67, while its potential upside is 28.63%. Competitively Power Integrations Inc. has an average price target of $72, with potential downside of -9.22%. Based on the data given earlier, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is looking more favorable than Power Integrations Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.8% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares and 0% of Power Integrations Inc. shares. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Power Integrations Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Optoelectronics Inc. -17% -19.01% -33% -53.79% -68.9% -35.13% Power Integrations Inc. -4.1% -3.58% 1.42% 25.09% 0.75% 18.47%

For the past year Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has -35.13% weaker performance while Power Integrations Inc. has 18.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Power Integrations Inc. beats Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.