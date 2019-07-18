Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits businesses, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) and MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 13 0.76 N/A -0.03 0.00 MoSys Inc. N/A 0.50 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and MoSys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 2.6% MoSys Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -14.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.99 beta indicates that Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 99.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. MoSys Inc. has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Its rival MoSys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5 respectively. MoSys Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and MoSys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 MoSys Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has a 30.89% upside potential and an average target price of $12.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.8% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares and 16.6% of MoSys Inc. shares. About 5.3% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are MoSys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Optoelectronics Inc. -17% -19.01% -33% -53.79% -68.9% -35.13% MoSys Inc. -6.25% -2.16% -0.42% -16.59% -89.55% 28.14%

For the past year Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has -35.13% weaker performance while MoSys Inc. has 28.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors MoSys Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

MoSys, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed networking, communications, storage, and computing markets. It offers Bandwidth Engine, a memory-dominated IC that has been designed to be a companion IC to packet processors; and LineSpeed IC product line, a non-memory, high-speed SerDes I/O device with clock data recovery, gearbox, and retimer functionality, which converts lanes of data received on line cards or by optical modules into various configurations and/or ensure signal integrity. The company serves networking and communications systems original equipment manufacturers. MoSys, Inc.markets and sells its products through sales and marketing personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, China, rest of Asia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.