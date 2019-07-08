Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Reaches $9.41 After 8.00% Down Move; BOXSCORE BRANDS (BOXS) Shorts Lowered By 94.9%

The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 173,400 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 68.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY)The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $187.57M company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $8.66 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AAOI worth $15.01 million less.

BOXSCORE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:BOXS) had a decrease of 94.9% in short interest. BOXS’s SI was 500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 94.9% from 9,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 40.00% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0057. About 1,500 shares traded. BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television , and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. The company has market cap of $187.57 million. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $17,370 activity. On Thursday, January 31 Murry Stefan J. sold $17,370 worth of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) or 1,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Applied Optoelectronics had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation owns 218,357 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 24,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 2.87 million shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 36,431 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,066 shares. Susquehanna Interest Llp owns 324,460 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,861 shares. Newtyn Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw & Company owns 188,324 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 11,845 shares.

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.47 earnings per share, down 188.68% or $1.00 from last year’s $0.53 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% negative EPS growth.

