Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Reaches $9.40 After 6.00% Up Move; National Retail Properties (NNN) Sentiment Is 1.42

The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 255,934 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI)The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $188.27 million company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $9.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AAOI worth $11.30 million more.

National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 161 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 113 sold and reduced equity positions in National Retail Properties Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 143.01 million shares, down from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding National Retail Properties Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 88 Increased: 120 New Position: 41.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 168,225 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN)

Aew Capital Management L P holds 2.87% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. for 1.82 million shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 1.30 million shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 91,665 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has invested 1.54% in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 39,384 shares.

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. The firm acquires, owns, manages, and develops retail properties in the United States. It has a 36.47 P/E ratio. It provides complete turn-key and built-to-suit development services including market analysis, site selection and acquisition, entitlements, permitting, and construction management.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “National Retail Properties, Inc. Declares Dividends For Its 5.70% Series E Preferred And 5.20% Series F Preferred Stocks – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television , and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. The company has market cap of $188.27 million. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide.

