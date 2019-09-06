Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) At $9.84 Forms Bottom; Credit Suisse Ag Trimmed Nrg Energy (Call) (NRG) Stake By $15.38 Million

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Nrg Energy Inc (Call) (NRG) stake by 93.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 366,097 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (Call) (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,000 shares with $1.06 million value, down from 391,097 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc (Call) now has $9.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 210,180 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board

Among 3 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $46 lowest target. $50.33’s average target is 31.82% above currents $38.18 stock price. NRG Energy had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $458.00 million for 5.10 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag increased Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) stake by 59,128 shares to 2.37M valued at $85.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anthem Inc (Prn) stake by 3.73 million shares and now owns 7.84 million shares. Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Wright Investors Service holds 0.27% or 15,762 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 239,338 shares. 18 are owned by Huntington Bancshares. Pennsylvania Com reported 8,532 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 40,126 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Argi Inv Services Llc has 20,162 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 136,077 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Zacks Inv Management has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 45,309 shares. Northern Corp owns 3.28 million shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 32.21M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 952,749 shares.