Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) At $9.24 Forms Bottom; SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (SCPAF) Shorts Increased By 187.44%

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) had an increase of 187.44% in short interest. SCPAF’s SI was 112,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 187.44% from 39,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1121 days are for SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (OTCMKTS:SCPAF)’s short sellers to cover SCPAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) formed multiple bottom with $8.50 target or 8.00% below today’s $9.24 share price. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) has $185.07 million valuation. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 480,354 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,105 were reported by Gp One Trading L P. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 6,077 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0% or 96,652 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 30,650 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Pnc Fincl Svcs Incorporated reported 0% stake. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 176,100 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 81,032 shares. Vanguard holds 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) or 1.17 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Kbc Gp Nv invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 628 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Lp accumulated 0.04% or 251,013 shares. 12,200 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Invesco Ltd stated it has 108,968 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Applied Optoelectronics has $16 highest and $10 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 32.58% above currents $9.24 stock price. Applied Optoelectronics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12 target in Friday, February 22 report. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Shopping Centres Australasia Proper