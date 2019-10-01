Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) At $11.22 Forms Bottom; Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Holding

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) formed multiple bottom with $10.88 target or 3.00% below today’s $11.22 share price. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) has $224.72 million valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 487,808 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 27.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 16,532 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 44,101 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 60,633 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $228.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 14.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.73 million shares or 2.91% more from 12.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset L P stated it has 0.02% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Amer International Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Bridgeway Cap reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 11,172 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 63,727 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,434 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 670 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The accumulated 12,626 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 73,700 are owned by Oz Lp. State Street stated it has 543,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com reported 6,323 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 349,163 shares. 249,530 were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability.

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.39 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 3,112 shares to 7,822 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 28,336 shares and now owns 35,602 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 106,175 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 299,971 shares. Highland Limited Liability Com owns 216,819 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com owns 115,400 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 77,840 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,000 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation And reported 1.15% stake. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 21,812 shares. Greatmark Ptnrs holds 3.65% or 255,019 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Llc reported 544,447 shares. The New York-based Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited has invested 0.56% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.89% or 140,670 shares. Two Sigma Securities has 6,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap owns 191,848 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio.

