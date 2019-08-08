Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has 65.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.45% institutional ownership for its rivals. 7.6% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0.00% -4.40% -3.10% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 1 3 0 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 3.82 2.77

With average price target of $12.25, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has a potential upside of 18.24%. The potential upside of the peers is 33.97%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 5.37% -1.67% -18.42% -42.21% -73.6% -35.13% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Applied Optoelectronics Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. are 3.1 and 1.8. Competitively, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s rivals have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.09 shows that Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.