Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Analysts See $-0.47 EPS; Ladder Capital Class A (LADR) Shorts Up By 45.39%

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 188.68% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.’s analysts see 11.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 212,577 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 68.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI)

Ladder Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:LADR) had an increase of 45.39% in short interest. LADR’s SI was 2.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 45.39% from 1.43M shares previously. With 491,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Ladder Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:LADR)’s short sellers to cover LADR’s short positions. The SI to Ladder Capital Corp Class A’s float is 2.46%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 339,150 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $17,370 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $17,370 was sold by Murry Stefan J..

More notable recent Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NVAX, AAOI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television , and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. The company has market cap of $198.88 million. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide.

Among 3 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Applied Optoelectronics had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of AAOI in report on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 22. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Rosenblatt.

Among 2 analysts covering Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ladder Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. The stock of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. It has a 11.16 P/E ratio. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $49,678 activity. $25,648 worth of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was bought by McCormack Pamela.

