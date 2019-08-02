Applied Matls (Put) (AMAT) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake; Edgestream Partners LP Position in Under Armour (UA) Increased as Shares Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (AMAT) by 345% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 445,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.65 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 7.40M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 59.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 39,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 107,318 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 67,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 3.44 million shares traded or 47.82% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agilent to Acquire BioTek, Cell Analysis Portfolio to Expand – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials Enables Emerging Memories for the Internet of Things and Cloud Computing – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday’s ETF Movers: SMH, PEY – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 315,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 138,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,948 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 35,536 shares to 67,165 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 48,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,736 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).