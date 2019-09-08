Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stock Rose While Kempen Capital Management Cut Stake; Ghp Investment Advisors Position in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Lowered by $4.06 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 262,984 shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 19,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 55,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 75,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 7,636 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 144,761 shares. Magellan Asset Limited holds 37,887 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). 29,930 are owned by Citigroup. Pnc Group Inc reported 9,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca stated it has 8,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 7,369 shares. Coldstream Capital Inc, Washington-based fund reported 3,966 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 24,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.60M shares. Td Asset Inc holds 34,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Liability reported 12,214 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,075 shares to 81,031 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.72M for 17.53 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,444 shares to 51,867 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:OFC).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $669.56M for 16.48 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.