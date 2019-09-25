Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stock Price Rose While Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cut by $347,072 Its Position; Delphi Management Trimmed Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $420,252 as Stock Value Rose

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 160,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22M, down from 168,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 4.19M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 35,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 100,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 135,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 272,696 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lumina Fund Management Llc accumulated 0.43% or 19,000 shares. Bridges Inv invested in 0.04% or 23,548 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Com owns 18,240 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Freestone Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 126,004 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 655 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 51,199 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Aviance Capital Ltd Llc invested in 42,556 shares or 0.53% of the stock. State Street owns 46.26M shares. Kempner Cap Mgmt has invested 3.39% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oppenheimer holds 0.1% or 80,753 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stanley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 219,900 shares. Colony Group Llc accumulated 50,530 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $701.99 million for 17.10 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 9,032 shares to 730,157 shares, valued at $60.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities Etf (CWB) by 7,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Large Cap (VV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 1,200 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 249,465 shares. 251,944 are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,878 shares stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 45,874 shares. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.14% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Credit Suisse Ag has 86,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polaris Cap Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 213,445 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Delaware holds 328,221 shares. 4.20 million were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company. A D Beadell Investment Counsel invested in 2.27% or 205,165 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 7,611 shares.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.56M for 9.79 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,965 shares to 13,050 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) by 10,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss And C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC).