Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stake Maintained by Redmond Asset Management Llc; As Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Stock Rose, Trellus Management Company Boosted by $462,760 Its Holding

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.80% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 182,325 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 4.84M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,311 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,768 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs.

