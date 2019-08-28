Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stake Maintained by Redmond Asset Management Llc; Alps Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by $293.37 Million as Stock Value Declined

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by 12208.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 24.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 24.65 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.00M, up from 200,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 2.92 million shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 5.93M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 7,557 shares to 53,341 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL) by 656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,478 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 14,301 shares. Pennsylvania holds 8,532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Llc holds 0.02% or 3,357 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd reported 34,864 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moors Cabot invested in 0.07% or 26,766 shares. Holderness Invests owns 90,709 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Financial Lc reported 12,000 shares stake. Kcm Invest Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cap Advisors Ok holds 174,746 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 755,589 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Moreover, Parsec Financial Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 7,212 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has invested 2.62% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hrt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 16,117 shares.

