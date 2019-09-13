Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Shares Rose While Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut Position by $1.47 Million; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14.44 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93B, up from 13.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 10.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 33,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 51,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 84,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 3.40 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 448,320 shares to 14.94 million shares, valued at $3.38 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 39,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3,877 shares to 9,145 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc Com (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (NYSE:OGE).

