Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $421,122 as Valuation Rose; Tata Motors LTD (TTM) Holding Has Increased by Nomura Holdings Inc

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 8.70M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 278,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 812,968 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 534,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Tata Motors Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 1.87M shares traded or 26.41% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 29/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS IF DEAL BETWEEN TATA STEEL TISC.NS AND DUTCH UNIT REMAINS IN PLACE GERMAN STEEL WORKERS WILL DEMAND SAME TERMS; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS – “STRONG DEAL WINS AND A GOOD PIPELINE POSITION US VERY WELL IN THE NEW FISCAL”; 26/03/2018 – India’s Tata Steel clears hurdle for Bhushan Steel buyout; 07/05/2018 – TATA COFFEE 4Q OTHER INCOME 81M RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS JOINT VENTURE WITH TATA STEEL TISC.NS WOULD NO LONGER MAKE SENSE IN SUCH A SCENARIO; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Steel raises $1.9 bln in debt – Economic Times; 07/03/2018 – TATA STEEL – ADVISORS TO COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS AND RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL OF BSL ARE IN TALKS WITH CO ON RESOLUTION PLAN; 23/03/2018 – THYSSEN, TATA DEAL IS SAID TO BE SIGNED IN MAY: MANAGER MAGAZIN; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tata Motors at BB+; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MPS TO BUY TATA INTERACTIVE SYSTEMS

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 188,410 shares to 308,690 shares, valued at $23.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 409,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,127 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 4,441 shares to 7,892 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,645 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.