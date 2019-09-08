Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Position Held by Redmond Asset Management Llc; Renaissance Technologies Has Cut American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Holding by $1.02 Million; Stock Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 22.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 37,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 131,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 168,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 284,286 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $88.05 million for 5.55 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 38,700 shares to 119,300 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 503,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc owns 0.01% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 10.61 million shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc has 190,935 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability invested in 310,675 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 1.31M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 20,478 shares. Northern Corporation has 2.29M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 35,821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 55,900 shares stake. Peoples Services Corp invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Ejf Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% or 55,000 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 83,017 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 65,090 shares. Int Gru, a New York-based fund reported 67,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,035 shares to 52,365 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,738 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Ny has 1.16% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Patten Gp has invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 135,690 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Kansas-based Nuance Invs Lc has invested 2.8% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Princeton Port Strategies Lc holds 0.07% or 6,500 shares. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Com stated it has 10.67M shares. Osterweis Mgmt, California-based fund reported 463,890 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability Com New York invested in 7,386 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 0.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 23,453 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 180,083 are held by Utah Retirement. Moreover, Court Place Advisors Ltd Com has 0.26% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 351,426 shares.