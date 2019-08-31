Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Holder Redmond Asset Management Upped Position by $421,122; Security National Trust Co Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $396,825

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 3,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 8,375 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc reported 40,660 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 2.21M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 51,014 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 97,000 shares. Voya Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company owns 46,003 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.41% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.16% or 356,738 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Lc owns 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 27,661 shares. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Company holds 5,206 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 17,990 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,311 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,365 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peapack Gladstone Fin invested in 0.21% or 40,806 shares. Bridges Investment Management holds 17,799 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Icon Advisers Inc Company has 5,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com stated it has 1,988 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 2.47M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 133,642 shares. Masters Mgmt Ltd Liability has 150,000 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Country Trust Comml Bank has 1,181 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,200 shares. Fairview Management Ltd Llc owns 365,552 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company reported 17,955 shares. Naples Limited Liability Corp holds 0.63% or 21,988 shares.