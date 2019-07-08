Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Holder Redmond Asset Management Lifted Holding by $421,122 as Market Value Rose; Torchmark Com (TMK) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Has Cut Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 6.62 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp Com (TMK) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 21,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,713 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, down from 234,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Torchmark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 408,553 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Torchmark Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Hidden Gems in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2017 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Torchmark (TMK) Poised to Grow on Strong Segmental Results – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,805 were reported by Bokf Na. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 20,925 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation accumulated 0% or 5,323 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Moreover, Qs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.01% or 5,431 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 4,105 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gam Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Synovus Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 19,560 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 423,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia stated it has 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 0% or 56 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 32 shares stake.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.51 per share. TMK’s profit will be $183.50 million for 13.90 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.61% EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spire Inc Com by 11,071 shares to 158,609 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc Com (NYSE:BRX) by 456,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 772,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares to 12,092 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 7,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,341 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 0.35% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 45,984 shares. Intl has 0.17% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Principal Finance reported 3.62 million shares. North Carolina-based Captrust has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.36% or 68,797 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Co Ny holds 0.11% or 7,386 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Retail Bank owns 8,223 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) owns 20,198 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Co holds 13.24M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co holds 355,869 shares. 60,970 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,701 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron, Nike, FedEx, Applied Materials and Apple are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REGI, AMAT, ENTA – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials Earnings: AMAT Stock Soars on Strong Sales, Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in July After Trade War Cease-Fire – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Not Quite Good Enough to Signal a Bottom In Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.