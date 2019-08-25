Applied Matls (Call) (AMAT) Share Value Rose While Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lowered by $975,000 Its Position; As Tri Continental (TY) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Position by $484,328

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (AMAT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62 million shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,635 shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.25 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (Put) (NYSE:MET) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM).