Applied Matls (Call) (AMAT) Share Price Rose While Laurion Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake; 1St Source Bank Trimmed Its Masco (MAS) Stake by $306,189

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (AMAT) by 54.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 233,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 195,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, down from 428,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 2.63 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 964,636 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Serv reported 0.07% stake. The Illinois-based Calamos Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.27% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 92,818 shares. Water Asset Management Ltd accumulated 65,193 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 255,379 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. 58,782 were reported by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Advisor Prns Limited owns 9,070 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 26,303 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Swiss National Bank reported 1.02M shares. Pettee Invsts Incorporated holds 12,731 shares. 2.50 million are held by Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct. Allstate Corp invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares to 133,037 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 14.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco Strong And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday’s ETF Movers: SMH, PEY – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) 48% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Announces Q3 FY2019 Earnings Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability owns 17,549 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Greenleaf reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 19,875 are owned by Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Co. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc owns 2,388 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Needham Management Ltd reported 9,000 shares. Tiemann Advsr Limited reported 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Axa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Palladium Prtnrs invested in 0.07% or 25,938 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel accumulated 0.56% or 31,300 shares. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.68% or 2.25M shares in its portfolio. Insight 2811 Inc accumulated 0.74% or 24,500 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 18.23 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Com holds 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 89,468 shares. Lumina Fund Limited Liability Com has 19,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.35 million for 16.94 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lifevantage Corp by 46,347 shares to 95,447 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (Call) (NYSE:PVH) by 46,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).