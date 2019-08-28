Applied Matls (AMAT) Valuation Rose While Insight 2811 Has Boosted Its Holding; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) Boosted as Shares Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 63.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 11,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 30,820 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 18,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 291,171 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/04/2018 – S.Korea minister says GM Korea needs to be able to survive on own in long-term; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.25B IN GM CRUISE; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM REPORTS PROPOSED SETTLEMENT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT; 28/03/2018 – GM SAYS `IF THIS MEANS SLOWER ROLLOUT, SO BE IT’; 12/04/2018 – EVgo to build fast charging network for GM’s Maven unit; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INITIATES SECTION 232 INVESTIGATION INTO IMPORTS OF CARS, SUVS, LIGHTS TRUCKS AND VANS; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS URGES U.S. AND CHINA TO CONTINUE TO “ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AND PURSUE SUSTAINABLE TRADE POLICIES”; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 03/04/2018 – Fleet Complete and General Motors Bring Scalable IoT Solutions to Commercial Fleets and Small Businesses with OnStar; 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2022 Floating Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 291,624 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endowment Mgmt Lp holds 0.58% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 103,300 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated invested in 6,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 666,966 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Partners invested in 0.06% or 34,850 shares. Moreover, Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 3.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 14,301 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Covington, a California-based fund reported 22,470 shares. Conning reported 19,030 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 3.97 million shares. Glob Thematic Ptnrs Llc holds 1.73 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 1,444 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd owns 387,900 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 282,349 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.16% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Com has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Prudential Pcl has 5.14M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 6,663 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 10 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 2,421 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 198,203 are owned by Barnett And. Piedmont Inv invested 0.12% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Huntington Commercial Bank holds 2,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 574,756 shares in its portfolio.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,896 shares to 64,708 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,672 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).