Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Value Rose While Howe & Rusling Has Trimmed Its Holding by $305,136; Cummins Ord (CMI) Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 7,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 9,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 17,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 9.40 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $149.53. About 277,482 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

