Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Decreased Position by $372,840; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increased Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding by $7.53 Million; Share Price Declined

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 264,759 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 9,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 22,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 32,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 5.28 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Highbridge Mngmt Llc has invested 0.05% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Highland Llc has invested 0.14% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co accumulated 17 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Washington Trust reported 8,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 363,733 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 130,441 shares. Group One Trading LP stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Parkside Financial Bank Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 79,685 shares. Bessemer Gru has 5,867 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 150,379 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co stated it has 36,371 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management invested in 11,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Mgmt owns 298 shares.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LogMein (LOGM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 252,225 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,133 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd has 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Davenport & Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 22,160 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 465,162 shares. First Tru Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 54,734 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 202,723 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.03% or 3,150 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.35% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Arga Mgmt Lp accumulated 38,375 shares. Firsthand Inc has invested 4.43% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ci, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. Weiss Multi owns 130,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Praesidium Ltd Com invested in 1.67M shares. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 6,780 shares. Icon Advisers invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Gradient Lc invested in 0% or 1,879 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,075 shares to 7,416 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Forget the yield curve, hereâ€™s who will prevent the U.S. from entering a recession – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Applied Materials (AMAT) to Conviction Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.