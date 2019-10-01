Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Rose While Ci Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $58.85 Million; Highwoods Pptys Com (HIW) Position Lifted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com (HIW) by 216.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 73,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 106,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 33,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 614,703 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 71.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 537,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.12M, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 5.56M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 31,065 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 119,906 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 1,993 shares. Clean Yield Group invested in 106,795 shares or 1.59% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 1,017 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 275,591 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 5,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Victory Cap Management Incorporated owns 0.37% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 4.42M shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 647,332 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 19,630 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $276.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5,365 shares to 31,527 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,049 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 18,900 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $72.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 277,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hlds Inc.