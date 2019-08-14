Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Price Rose While Taurus Asset Management Has Lifted by $1.56 Million Its Holding; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Market Value Rose While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increased by $3.47 Million Its Stake

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 58,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 303,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02M, up from 244,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $810.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 110,540 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE)

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 40,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 101,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 61,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 5.56 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 30,200 shares to 102,591 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,950 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 20,380 shares to 651,669 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 303,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,105 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.