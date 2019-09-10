Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Price Rose While Insight 2811 Has Boosted Holding; Flowers Foods (FLO) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed Stake by $11.34 Million

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 5.98M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 41.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 540,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 774,595 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 1.26 million shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 9,767 shares. Cadence Mgmt invested 0.02% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Maverick Capital Ltd reported 149,540 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,488 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 36,003 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 719,891 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Ellington Mgmt Gru Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 31,000 shares. 1,122 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Counsel Ltd Liability Corp New York accumulated 17,796 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 949,451 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 13,278 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 11,065 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 429,328 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.80 million for 24.59 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowers Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Recession Resistant Stocks to Buy for Protection – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Flowers Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowers Foods declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 119,097 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $25.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).