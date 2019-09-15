Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Price Rose While Advisors Asset Management Cut by $365,640 Its Stake; Aspiriant Has Lifted Its Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by $2.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 171.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 7,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 12,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 494,105 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 8,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 53,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 61,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 5.30M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06M for 16.89 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The California-based Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 3.69 million are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.57 million shares. 8,266 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 196,671 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jnba Finance Advisors holds 24,070 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Davis R M has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Westpac Corporation owns 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 200,835 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 5,008 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 66,271 shares. 15,007 were reported by Parkwood. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Management Mi has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 4,933 shares to 16,867 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 12,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,542 shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Hdg Eq & Inc Fd (HEQ).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,113 shares to 91,668 shares, valued at $26.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 21,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 602,661 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurant Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1,962 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 18 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 6,702 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 25,533 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 1 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 7,654 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.28% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.05% or 670,266 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Carroll Financial Associate owns 1,066 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com holds 500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nine Masts holds 146 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 14,944 shares.