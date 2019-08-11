Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake Held by Massachusetts Financial Services Company; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Maintains Position in Inogen (INGN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 297.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 215,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 288,503 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.51 million, up from 72,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 824,391 shares traded or 56.23% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 228,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 836,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.16M, up from 607,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9,415 shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $342.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 84,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,606 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett Com holds 12,953 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Parsec Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Washington-based Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd reported 19,892 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd has invested 0.29% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tradewinds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,818 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com owns 6,063 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 51,014 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 11,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 353,853 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 18,706 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 27,685 shares. 483,990 are owned by Asset One.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Surges: Stock Moves 6.1% Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials Earnings: AMAT Stock Soars on Strong Sales, Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Are Semiconductor Shorts Signaling New Record Highs? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Announces Q3 FY2019 Earnings Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 32,570 shares to 639,346 shares, valued at $46.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,726 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 192,898 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP accumulated 0.01% or 3,426 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 8,285 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% stake. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 22,273 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0% or 5 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,927 shares. Sei reported 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 2,919 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,151 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 51,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of May 17th Options Trading For Inogen (INGN) – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inogen Q4 Earnings Preview – Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.