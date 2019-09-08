Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake Boosted by Sfe Investment Counsel; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Stake Has Increased by Ashford Capital Management Inc

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 5,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 89,191 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95M, up from 84,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $419.4. About 278,943 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 388.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 24,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 6,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement owns 27,060 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 101 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 170 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 10,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 25,695 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 7,935 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 20,909 shares stake. Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 127,669 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,467 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.17% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 12,486 shares. Agf Investments Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Synovus holds 148 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Etf by 8,145 shares to 56,008 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) by 10,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,458 shares, and cut its stake in Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jbf Cap has 0.7% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 115,479 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Lc. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Department Mb Finance Commercial Bank N A owns 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 380 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 51,798 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 19,165 are owned by Scotia Capital Inc. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 216,338 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 3.97M shares. Leuthold Grp Lc holds 168,192 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 644,447 shares. 7,823 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Da Davidson has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hightower Advsr invested in 80,921 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guinness Asset Management accumulated 1.03% or 152,780 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com has 46,003 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,301 shares to 4,003 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,371 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).