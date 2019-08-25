Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $1.56 Million; As Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose, Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $9.25 Million

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 40,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 101,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 61,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62M shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Iâ€™m More Interested in Buying Uber Stock Than Ever Before – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nielsen (NLSN) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TripAdvisor (TRIP) Misses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Which Internet Leaders Will Do Best (and Worst) in the Next Recession – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Seller-Focused Initiatives, Delivery Service Give KeyBanc Higher Confidence In eBay’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 35,392 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 21,304 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 3,275 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Conning holds 0.03% or 22,640 shares. Alyeska Invest Group LP reported 604,508 shares stake. Brinker Cap accumulated 6,996 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.13% or 3.31M shares. Twin Management Inc accumulated 149,120 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.13% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested in 5,795 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Yhb Incorporated reported 0.33% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Welch And Forbes Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 6,818 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,790 shares to 133,355 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 116,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,875 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).