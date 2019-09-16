Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.32 Million as Valuation Rose; Invesco LTD Boosted Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stake by $37.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, up from 189,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 1.15 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 779.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 325,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 367,013 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.90 million, up from 41,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 88,991 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares to 51,795 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,258 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 139,323 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 91,893 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 254,859 shares stake. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 15,079 shares. 3,663 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors. First Manhattan owns 17,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.2% or 11.36M shares. Adage Prtn Gp Ltd holds 783,532 shares. Acg Wealth holds 94,896 shares. Grimes Communications Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Monetary Mngmt Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Company accumulated 239,002 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt stated it has 69,075 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 0% or 16,000 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider Aryeh Jason bought $397,287. 1,000 shares valued at $108,202 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Friday, May 31. Shares for $93,594 were bought by Davis Todd C. Patel Sunil bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 12,878 shares to 154,641 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 6,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,608 shares, and cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

