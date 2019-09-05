Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Increased Holding by $2.36 Million; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Rose, Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Lowered by $404,800 Its Holding

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 92,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 109,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 18,673 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 60,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 215,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 155,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 555,025 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hain Celestial Announces Appointment of Consumer Packaged Goods Executive to Senior Vice President of Research & Development – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Madison Square Garden, Hain Celestial Group, and Sarepta Therapeutics Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hain Celestial Completes the Sale of Plainville Farms – PRNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Project Terra to Aid Hain Celestial, Drab FY19 View Hurts – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46M for 44.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 23,100 shares to 218,900 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 30,394 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.07% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 16,000 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc reported 9,758 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 4,157 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc invested in 0.14% or 273,782 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 370,166 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Comerica State Bank holds 57,607 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division invested in 41,739 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Engaged Ltd owns 16.86M shares for 54.72% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,262 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancshares holds 0% or 98 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $49.19 million were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.21M shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.14% or 3.28 million shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation holds 0.05% or 51,131 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 666,966 shares. Leuthold Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.9% or 168,192 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 101 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 233,963 shares. Whittier Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 2,388 shares. Axa accumulated 0.02% or 142,471 shares. Fiduciary Com reported 7,239 shares. Orrstown Ser holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1,524 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 101,500 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel has 31,300 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 290,838 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 9,020 shares to 34,538 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 35,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).