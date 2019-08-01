Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $7.28 Million; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Upped Position in Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) by $2.65 Million as Shares Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 186,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 3,403 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 8.33M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 110,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.81% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 986,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 187,234 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold ECHO shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 45.55 million shares or 79.59% more from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 147,066 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 377,283 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). 8,934 are held by Mason Street Advsr. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Ltd has invested 0.07% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Metropolitan Life holds 3,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 9,374 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) for 9,376 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Llc holds 757 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 18,888 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 5,228 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 29,882 shares to 503,128 shares, valued at $17.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 13,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,167 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

More notable recent Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Looks Beyond Speakers With Alexa-Powered Home Robots – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “Top investors lose $1 billion as China’s Nasdaq-style board reverses on day two – Reuters” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Sales up 20% to $63.4 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “McKinsey: The Best M&A Strategy Is Systematically Pursuing Many Small Deals – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: FDIS, ONLN, XLY, VCR, and RTH – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $35.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 746,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).