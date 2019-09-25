Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Upped Its Position by $77.00 Million as Stock Rose; Edge Wealth Management Has Upped Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $336,300; Stock Price Declined

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 4.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.87 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 4.98 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 2,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 11,226 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 8,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $152.99. About 3.38M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,821 shares to 142,197 shares, valued at $18.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 5,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,657 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).